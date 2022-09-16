Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Everything We Know About It

Epic Games has revealed the specific release date as well as the maintenance plan for the new content update that will accompany Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, which is about to be made available to players.

This week, Epic started teasing the next season and confirmed that the title of Season 4 would be “Paradise.” The confirmation came earlier in the week. The actual topic of the upcoming season is yet unclear.

The end of #FortniteChapter3Season3 is just around the corner! Don't forget to: ☑️ Unlock Remaining Battle Pass Rewards

☑️ Collect and Complete Your Snap Styles

☑️ Solve The Puzzle to Unlock Indiana Jones

☑️ Let the good vibes roll ✨ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2022

Before players will be able to access all of the new stuff for the next season of Fortnite, there will be a significant amount of downtime for the game’s servers. This is standard procedure.

Sunday, September 18th, 2022 is the day when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise will be made available to the public. A recent article on the Epic Games site indicated that a server maintenance will begin at roughly 2AM Eastern Time (ET) or 7AM British Summer Time (BST).

It is presently uncertain how long the server outage for Chapter 3 Season 4 will take precisely, although it is anticipated that servers will be back up and running within five to six hours. Players of Fortnite will be requested to download and install a brand-new patch during the scheduled maintenance that will be performed on the game servers. If you want to start playing the new content as soon as it becomes available, you will need to check that the most recent patch has been applied to your game before the maintenance on the server is finished.

Sadly, while this article is being written, Epic Games has not yet revealed a new in-game live event that will cap off the current season. When Chapter 3 Season 2 finished earlier this year, gamers were catapulted into the ‘Vibin’ season with another epic fight in the ‘Collision’ live event.