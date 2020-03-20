Google Chrome 80.0.3987.149 Update Introduces Quieter Notifications

What better way to start off your day other than to receive a new update for your favorite app? With that said, we have some amazing news to share with Google Chrome fans. The Android parent has just released a new update and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Not just that, but we are also going to take a look at what are the top features that the mobile browser has to offer.

Google Chrome 80.0.3987.149 Update

If you enjoy using Google Chrome to surf the web, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network because the update is rolling out via over the air channels. The update is changing Google Chrome’s version number to 80.0.3987.149 and it comes with lots of improvements.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the new update for Google Chrome comes with a bundle of improvements. This is why the new update is categorized as a high-priority release and why all fans should download it as soon as possible. Therefore, let’s see what are the improvements that the update brings.

Quieter notifications: You can see fewer notification requests with a new permission option.

SameSite cookies: By default, cookies are treated as same-site only.

Secure media: Insecure audio and video on secure pages are automatically upgraded to secure connections.

Best Features

Now that we have presented everything there is to know about the new update, let’s move on to the best features that the mobile browser has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.