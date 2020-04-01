Google Chrome 80.0.3987.162 Update for Android – Faster Loading Times

Since Google is the company directly in charge of Chrome, then it should come as no surprise to find out that the Android version of the browser is updated on a regular basis with improvements and bug fixes. The latest update for Chrome sports the 80.0.3987.162 version number and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels.

With that said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about Chrome’s latest update and also take a look at all the “goodies” that it introduces. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Google Chrome 80.0.3987.162 Update

As previously noted, the latest update for Chrome is available to download via OTA channels. This means that all Chrome fans who are keeping their Android-powered smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network are eligible to access it.

We also want to mention that there is an alternative way. The update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). The tricky part about installing this type of update is that they are eligible only with smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in their Settings panel.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Chrome fans should be pleased to know that the new update focuses on enhancing the mobile browser’s overall performance and software stability.

The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes caused Chrome to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore.

The software improvements that the update introduces are boosting Chrome’s “under the hood” performances. This means that the mobile browser is going to feature a faster start-up time and that it will load pages faster than usual.