Samsung Announces “50% Buy-Back Guarantee” Program for Galaxy S20 Models

Even though Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup offers amazing features and powerful hardware specs, the South Korean based tech giant is having a difficult time selling the next-gen smartphones. The reason behind this is quite simple. Samsung is charging $1,000 for Galaxy S20 and this is too expensive for more people.

If you wanted to purchase one of Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones but couldn’t afford it, then we have some great news to share with you. The tech giant has announced that it is getting ready to launch a new program that is going to make its flagship smartphones affordable to everyone. The program is called “50% buy-back guarantee”.

Samsung Announces 50% Buy-Back Guarantee Program

The new 50% buy-back guarantee program allows Galaxy S20 owners who purchased their smartphones directly from Samsung to access a guaranteed buy-back situation that will cover their smartphone’s full price for 24 months. This means that Samsung fans who decide that they no longer want to use their Galaxy S20 in the 2-year period can always get 50% of their money back.

Therefore, Samsung fans will receive $499.99 back for returning a Galaxy S20, 599.99 back for the S20+ and $799.99 back for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. From the looks of it, Samsung is trying to make sure that it has an influx of profits during the upcoming years.

Galaxy S20 Specs Overview

As previously mentioned, Samsung has equipped its latest Galaxy S20 lineup with the most powerful hardware parts available on the market. Galaxy S20 is the flagship smartphone in 2020 and it ships with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that offers a pixel resolution of 1440 x 3200.

If we take a look under Galaxy S20’s hood, we are going to see that the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. This is an octa-core CPU that clocks at 2.84GHz. To top it all off, the CPU is paired with 8GB of RAM.