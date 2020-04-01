Telegram 6.0.1 Update – New Customization Features for Chats and Folders

Telegram is a highly popular chatting app with more than 200 million active users. The secret behind the app’s massive success is the fact that the developers who are in charge of Telegram are putting a high price on user security.

When using Telegram, you can always be sure that your conversations are fully encrypted and that there is no way for third-parties to get a hold of your information. This is not something that all chatting apps can “brag” about.

Another amazing thing about Telegram is the fact that it’s rather simple to use. The app is equipped with a simple UI (user interface) and lots of features that make it super easy for users to get in touch with their friends and family members. To top it all off, Telegram is updated with improvements on a weekly basis.

Telegram 6.0.1 Update

Do you enjoy using Telegram? If that is the case, then we have some amazing news to share with you. The app’s developers have started rolling out a brand-new update that changes Telegram’s version number to 6.0.1 and introduces a bunch of useful features.

The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that the only thing that all Telegram fans who want to access the new update need to do is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

Organize chats into Chat Folders if you have too many chats.

Create custom folders with flexible settings, or use default recommendations.

Pin an unlimited number of chats in each folder.

Swipe between folders to easily access all of your chats.

View detailed statistics about the growth of your channels and the performance of their posts.

Send :dice: to any chat to try your luck and get a random number from the animated dice.

Top Features

Now that we have presented everything there is to know about Telegram’s latest update and the goodies that it introduces, let’s go ahead and check out the app’s top features as presented on the official Google Play Store page.

FAST: Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device, and will be securely stored in the Telegram cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram is free and will always be free.