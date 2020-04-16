Google Chrome 81.0.4044.111 Update – Major User Experience Improvements

Google Chrome is one of the most useful apps that you can install on your smartphone and there is no doubt about that. After all, there is a good reason why Google Chrome is the world’s most popular browser on both desktop PCs and smartphones.

What makes the browser stand out is the fact that it is continuously updated with improvements that not only take its performances to the next level, but also enhance its user experience.

Considering that Google’s motto is “another day, another update”, then no one should be surprised to find out that a brand-new update is now rolling out for Google Chrome fans. The update sports the 81.0.4044.111 version number and today we are going to check out everything there is to know about it.

Google Chrome 81.0.4044.111 Update

As previously noted, the latest update for Google Chrome is now rolling out. This is why we are advising everyone who enjoys using the mobile browser to surf the web to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Alternatively, Google Chrome fans who don’t want to wait for the update to arrive via OTA (over the air) channels can always choose to manually download and install it. This is possible by downloading the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) from a reliable source such as APKMirror.

What’s New?

The developers who are in charge of Google Chrome are using the new update as an opportunity to introduce a bunch of software stability and performance improvements that are making it more enjoyable for users to surf the web. You can find the improvements below:

Quieter notifications: You can see fewer notification requests with a new permission option.

SameSite cookies: By default, cookies are treated as same-site only.

Secure media: Insecure audio and video on secure pages are automatically upgraded to secure connections.

Top Features

Since we are talking about the amazing performances that Google Chrome has to offer, let’s go ahead and check out what are the best features that the mobile browser has to offer.

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page.

Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.