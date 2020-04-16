Samsung Internet Browser – 11.2.1.3 Beta Update is Now Available for Download

One of the best things about using a Samsung smartphone is the fact that you receive access to a bundle of useful features and apps. The South Korean based tech giant doesn’t want to rely on Google’s Android when it comes to essential features and this is why it has created its own apps such as the Samsung Internet Browser.

Samsung Internet Browser is packed with tens of amazing features and it offers such great performances that it is considered to be one of the best alternatives to Google Chrome. The reason why Samsung Internet Browser is making headlines on our website today is because the developers who are in charge of it have just published a new update.

Samsung Internet Browser 11.2.1.3 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update is that not all Samsung Internet Browser fans are eligible to download it. This is a beta update and therefore, fans who want to access it are required to enroll in the beta program.

Furthermore, the new update sports the 11.2.1.3 beta version number and it focuses on patching bugs that sometimes caused Samsung Internet Browser to lag or even crash.

Major Bug Fixes

User reports have been showing that Samsung Internet Browser fans are facing different issues when they try to download files from websites. This is an annoying problem and fortunately, Samsung Internet Browser’s developers have now found a way to fix the problem.

With that being said, Samsung Internet Browser fans will no longer have to deal with any problems when they want to download files from their favorite websites. To make things even better, the update also comes with a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks that are boosting the mobile browser’s overall performances.