Google Chrome 83.0.4103.106 Update – Enhanced Software Stability

Google Chrome is the world’s most popular browser and there is a good reason behind that. The browser is equipped with lots of useful features that make it super easy for users to surf the web, both on PC and on smartphones. However, what truly makes Chrome stand out when compared to the tens of other browsers available to download for free is the fact that Chrome has a large team of developers who are always releasing new updates.

If you want to access all the latest that the mobile version of Chrome receives on a daily basis, then you should be pleased to know that everyone who uses an Android powered smartphone is eligible to get them via OTA (over the air) channels. In fact, a new update has started rolling out earlier this morning. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Google Chrome 83.0.4103.106 Update

The new update for Chrome is available to download via OTA channels and therefore, the only thing that fans of the mobile browser are required to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update sports the 83.0.4103.106 version number and according to the patch notes, it focuses on improving the overall software stability of the mobile browser.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the new update for Chrome aims to take the software stability to the next level. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bunch of software tweaks that are enhancing the performances. Not just that, but the update also comes with a handful of bug fixes that are tackling software issues that sometimes caused Chrome to lag. Luckily, this is not going to happen anymore.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new Chrome update, let’s take a look at what are the top features that it offers.

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.