Phoenix Browser 5.0.4.2400 Update – New UI, Super File Manager and More Cool Features!

One of the best things about using an Android-powered smartphone is the fact that you get access to a plethora of cool apps and services. Therefore, you are never forced to use the default apps that Google pre-installs on its operating system. The perfect example of this is how many Android fans are choosing other mobile browsers over Google Chrome that is infamous for using up lots of hardware power.

If you find yourself wondering what is the best Google Chrome alternative, then Phoenix Browser is the answer. This is a highly popular mobile browser that is equipped with premium features such as Video Downloading, WhatsApp Status Saver plug-in, Data Saving, and even incognito browsing mode. To make things even better, Phoenix Browser is updated regularly with improvements and a new APK update has just been released.

Phoenix Browser 5.0.4.2400 Update

The developers who are in charge of Phoenix Browser have published a new update that sports the 5.0.4.2400 version number. The update is available to download in two ways. The first and simplest method to access the update is to get it via OTA (over the air) channels. The problem with this method is that it might take a couple of days before the update pops up in your notifications panel.

The alternative method is to manually download and install the update in the form of APK. This is a special type of update and the acronym stands for “Android Package Kit”. This type of update are available on numerous APK websites and installing them takes less than three minutes. The tricky part is that APK releases are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones.

What’s New?

Here are all the new features that Phoenix Browser’s latest update introduces:

All-new version. This new version comes with a brilliant new logo, a vibrant blue design, and a rearranged homepage.

Super file manager. Free up space with one-tap junk cleaner!

All types of videos. Are you interested in football clips, Movies, Technology or just looking for a good laugh, you can find them here.

My account. Bookmarks, history, music, videos, and more are saved here!

Top Web Browsing Features

As previously noted, Phoenix Browser stands out from the competition by offering a large number of features. You can check out some of the top ones in the list below:

★Super Downloader

Phoenix Browser can automatically detect downloadable videos with the smart detection function while you browse the web, which allows you to download and save online videos from almost every website. You can also download through BitTorrent and Magnet. With a download icon in the website, Phoenix Browser will inform the user whether there are online videos that the user can download or not. It’s very simple to download videos by using the smart download function. (!!!Download on YouTube is not available due to the policy of Google!!!)

★Powerful File Manager

Easily WhatsApp status saving and powerful file manager. Support more than 50 file formats, such as word, excel, ppt, pdf, etc.

★Incognito Browsing

Incognito tab makes your browsing experience perfectly private without leaving any history, cookies, cache, etc.

★Ad Block

Ad Block blocks various forms of annoying ads, pop-ups and banners to make your browsing comfortable. It not only speeds up the page loading speed but also reduces Internet data usage.

★Bookmarks/History

Bookmarks help save your favorite websites and provide quick navigation for revisiting later on. History list helps with recollection. Both will save you time looking for your favorite websites.

★Data Saving

Phoenix Browser could compress data, speed up navigation and help you save a lot of cellular data traffic.

★Add To Shortcut

Add your favorite websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, Wikipedia, etc., for quick access.

★Speed Dial

Recommended popular websites for quick access. You can customize the list to your liking.

★Built-in Video Player

The built-in video player provides a one-stop service from video downloading to video playing. You can watch videos directly without exiting the app.

★Search Engines

Switch search engines according to your preference. We support Google, Yahoo, Ask, Yandex, AOL, DuckDuckGo and Bing.

★Multi-Tab Manager

Easy switching of pages from multiple websites. Using multi-tab manager will make your browsing experience smoother.

★No Image Mode

No Image Mode disables image and video loading to save data on a poor network connection.

★Night/Bright Mode

Night Mode protects your eyes when browsing in darkness. Bright mode prevents the screen from going dark.

★Switch to PC Website

Support cross-device browsing, i.e. from mobile to PC browser mode.

★Sync

Import and sync your history and bookmarks via a Google account or Facebook account.

★Find in Page/Translate

Search to find whatever you need in website pages, and translation function is supported.