WhatsApp 2.20.194.1 Beta Update Improves Voice and Audio Calls

With an active user base of almost two billion, we think it’s safe to say that WhatsApp can be categorized as a “must-have” app on all smartphones. The chatting features that this app offers are super useful but that’s not all! WhatsApp also provides users with access to a plethora of other cool features such as the ability to share files, get in video calls and add status updates among others.

If you are a big fan of WhatsApp and want to make sure that you are always first in line to get the latest updates, then you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because WhatsApp’s developers are constantly releasing beta updates that introduce exciting features and software improvements. In fact, a new one has just arrived.

WhatsApp 2.20.194.1 Beta Update

As previously mentioned, all of WhatsApp’s latest updates are released for beta users first. The new one sports the 2.20.194.1 version number and it started rolling out earlier this morning. Therefore, we are advising all WhatsApp fans who are enrolled in the beta program to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can get the update as soon as possible.

There is also an alternative way to download the update. The developers have also released it in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This type of update can be manually downloaded and installed to avoid having to join the beta program.

What’s New?

The question that all WhatsApp fans must be asking right now is what’s new? The new update comes with a handful of bug fixes and major improvements to both voice and video calls. The global pandemic showed to WhatsApp’s developers that more than one billion people are relying on their app to communicate with their friends and this is why WhatsApp’s group video and voice calls now support up to 8 participants!

The Best WhatsApp Features

• NO FEES: WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don’t have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use WhatsApp.

• MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

• FREE CALLS: Call your friends and family for free with WhatsApp Calling, even if they’re in another country.* WhatsApp calls use your phone’s Internet connection rather than your cellular plan’s voice minutes. (Note: Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details. Also, you can’t access 911 and other emergency service numbers through WhatsApp).

• GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.

• WHATSAPP WEB: You can also send and receive WhatsApp messages right from your computer’s browser.

• NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There’s no extra charge to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*

• SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone’s existing address book.

• ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With WhatsApp, you’re always logged in so you don’t miss messages. No more confusion about whether you’re logged in or logged out.

• QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have WhatsApp so there’s no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.

• OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, WhatsApp will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.

• AND MUCH MORE: Share your location, exchange contacts, set custom wallpapers and notification sounds, broadcast messages to multiple contacts at once, and more!