Google Chrome 84.0.4147.69 Beta Update Introduces Stability and Performance Improvements

If you enjoy using Google Chrome to surf the web at fast speeds on your smartphone, then you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because beta users are always the first ones to access all the latest stability and performance improvements. To make things even better, Chrome’s developers are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the program. The only requirement is to provide the developers with solid feedback.

Google Chrome 84.0.4147.69 Beta Update

As previously noted, the beta version of Google Chrome is updated regularly with improvements that are taking the mobile browser’s performances to the next level. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to find out that a new update that sports the 84.0.4147.69 beta version number has been made available for download.

How to Download the New Update

The first and simplest way to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to join the beta program and to wait for the update to pop up in the notifications panel because it is being rolled out via OTA (over the air) channels.

There is also an alternative way that doesn’t require Chrome fans to join the beta program. The update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, we do need to mention that APK releases are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the Unknown Sources option in their Settings panel.

What’s New?

The new update for Chrome focuses on improving the overall performances and it does that by introducing a handful of bug fixes and software tweaks. Thanks to these stability and performance improvements, the new update is categorized as a high priority release.

Top Features

Here are the best features that Google Chrome offers:

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.