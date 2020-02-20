Google Chrome Beta 81.0.4044.26 Update – Access the Latest Features and Improvements

If there is one thing that Google does best than everyone else, then it has to be the fact that it constantly improves all its apps. Google’s motto is “another day, another update” and the latest app to receive a major update is none other than the highly popular Chrome. This is the world’s most popular browser and there is a good reason for that. Chrome offers a premium user experience that is paired with a plethora of useful features and this is why hundreds of millions of people are using the browser every single day.

Today we have some great news with Chrome fans who enjoy using the mobile version of the browser. The Android parent has just released a new update and it’s rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels right now. Therefore, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the latest update and the improvements that it brings.

Google Chrome Beta 81.0.4044.26 Update

Even though the new update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, not all users are eligible to download it right now. The reason behind this is that the new update is available only for the beta version of the browser. On the bright side of things, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to join the beta version of Chrome.

To make things even better, the only thing that Chrome’s developers are requesting in exchange for giving users priority access to all the latest updates is to receive feedback in case any glitch or bug pops up. Nonetheless, the new update introduces a bunch of new features that are aiming to make Chrome run smoother than ever. This is why we are advising all Chrome users to give the new update a try.

Top Features

Now that we have presented the latest update for the beta version of Chrome, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top features that browser has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.