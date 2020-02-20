Google Chrome Beta 81.0.4044.26 Update – Access the Latest Features and Improvements

If there is one thing that Google does best than everyone else, then it has to be the fact that it constantly improves all its apps. Google’s motto is “another day, another update” and the latest app to receive a major update is none other than the highly popular Chrome. This is the world’s most popular browser and there is a good reason for that. Chrome offers a premium user experience that is paired with a plethora of useful features and this is why hundreds of millions of people are using the browser every single day.
Today we have some great news with Chrome fans who enjoy using the mobile version of the browser. The Android parent has just released a new update and it’s rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels right now. Therefore, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the latest update and the improvements that it brings.
Google Chrome Beta 81.0.4044.26 Update
Even though the new update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, not all users are eligible to download it right now. The reason behind this is that the new update is available only for the beta version of the browser. On the bright side of things, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to join the beta version of Chrome.
To make things even better, the only thing that Chrome’s developers are requesting in exchange for giving users priority access to all the latest updates is to receive feedback in case any glitch or bug pops up. Nonetheless, the new update introduces a bunch of new features that are aiming to make Chrome run smoother than ever. This is why we are advising all Chrome users to give the new update a try.
Top Features
Now that we have presented the latest update for the beta version of Chrome, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top features that browser has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.
Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.
Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.
All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.
Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.
Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.
Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.
Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.
Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.
Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.