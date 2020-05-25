Google Chrome Beta 83.0.4103.60 Update – Surf the Web at the Fastest Speeds

We reported earlier today that Opera Mini has received a new update and from the looks of it, that is not the only mobile browser that is scheduled to receive access to new improvements today. The reason why we are saying that is because the developers who are in charge of Google Chrome’s beta program that a new OTA (over the air) release is now available to download.
As previously noted, the latest update available for Google Chrome is exclusive to beta users. Luckily, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is eligible to join the beta program and get access to experimental features and improvements ahead of everyone else.
Google Chrome Beta 83.0.4103.60 Update
The first thing that we want to highlight about Google Chrome’s latest update is that it sports the 83.0.4103.60 version number. If you don’t know how to join the beta program, then you should click here and find get informed. Without any further ado, let’s see what are the improvements that the update introduces.
What’s New?
According to the patch notes listed by the developers who are in charge of Google Chrome, everyone who decides to download the new update will have access to a much improved and more stable version of the mobile browser. Therefore, Google Chrome will run smoother and the chances of having to deal with random bugs or issues is smaller than ever.
Key Web Browsing Features
Google Chrome holds the title of being the world’s most popular mobile browser and there is a good reason for that. The mobile browser provides users with access to premium features that make it much easier for them to surf the web. In fact, let’s go ahead and check out the key features that Google Chrome offers.
Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.
Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.
All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.
Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.
Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.
Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.
Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.
Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.
Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.
