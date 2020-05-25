Google Chrome Beta 83.0.4103.60 Update – Surf the Web at the Fastest Speeds

We reported earlier today that Opera Mini has received a new update and from the looks of it, that is not the only mobile browser that is scheduled to receive access to new improvements today. The reason why we are saying that is because the developers who are in charge of Google Chrome’s beta program that a new OTA (over the air) release is now available to download.

As previously noted, the latest update available for Google Chrome is exclusive to beta users. Luckily, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is eligible to join the beta program and get access to experimental features and improvements ahead of everyone else.

Google Chrome Beta 83.0.4103.60 Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about Google Chrome’s latest update is that it sports the 83.0.4103.60 version number. If you don’t know how to join the beta program, then you should click here and find get informed. Without any further ado, let’s see what are the improvements that the update introduces.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers who are in charge of Google Chrome, everyone who decides to download the new update will have access to a much improved and more stable version of the mobile browser. Therefore, Google Chrome will run smoother and the chances of having to deal with random bugs or issues is smaller than ever.

Key Web Browsing Features

Google Chrome holds the title of being the world’s most popular mobile browser and there is a good reason for that. The mobile browser provides users with access to premium features that make it much easier for them to surf the web. In fact, let’s go ahead and check out the key features that Google Chrome offers.