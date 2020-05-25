Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS 3.4.4 Update – Added Clans, Improved Team Balancing and More!

Smartphones are getting more powerful every year and developers are using this to their advantage. Just take for example Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS! The aforementioned mobile game is one of the most popular titles available on Android and this is all thanks to the fact that it offers cool gameplay mechanics. Time will feel like it’s flying away when playing this fun game.

Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS offers a fun gameplay experience, but this is not the best thing about it. What truly makes Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS stand out when compared to similar games is the constant rate of updates that it benefits from. In fact, a new update that sports the 3.4.4 version number has been made available for download via over the air channels.

Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS 3.4.4 Update

As previously noted, the latest update available for Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS is now rolling out via over the air channels. The update is changing the mobile game’s version number to 3.4.4 and we are advising all Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS fans to download it as soon as possible. Now, let’s see what are the new features that the update introduces.

What’s New?

If you are a big fan of Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS, then we have some great news to share with you. The new 3.4.4 update introduces a bundle of new features that are taking the gameplay experience of the mobile game to the next level. You can check out the new features below:

Added clans! Create or join clans!

Improved team balancing in teamplay and sniper arena.

Swap weapon bug fix.

Improved redefine controls screen.

Added News screen and GBR YouTube Screen.

From the looks of it, the latest 3.4.4 update is a high-priority update that everyone should make sure to download as soon as possible.