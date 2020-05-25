Opera Mini 50.0.2254.148937 Update – Browser Privately and Download Online Videos

The best thing that you can do to speed up your internet surfing speeds is to ditch the default browser that your smartphone is using and to go with something more powerful. If your smartphone is not a flagship device that benefits from lots of hardware resources, then you should be pleased to know that there are many browsers that are specialized to run on budget devices. Opera Mini is the perfect example of that.

Opera Mini is a highly optimized mobile browser that does a fantastic job of providing users with access to all the tools that they need to surf the web. You will never have to worry about finding third-party tools to help you download videos, browse privately or block ads because Opera Mini will do that for you.

Opera Mini 50.0.2254.148937 Update

The amazing thing about Opera Mini is not the plethora of features that it offers and instead, it’s the fact that it is updated on a regular basis with improvements. In fact, a brand-new update that sports the 50.0.2254.148937 version number is now available to download.

What’s New?

The developers who are in charge of the mobile browser are always looking for new ways to take performances to the next level. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the new 50.0.2254.148937 update is focusing on introducing “under the hood” software tweaks. These tweaks are speeding up Opera Mini’s web browsing speeds and also making it more stable.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out all the improvements that Opera Mini’s latest update introduces via OTA (over the air) channels, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top features that the mobile browser has to offer. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

• Save data – Save 90% of your data and browse faster even on slow networks with our famous compression modes without breaking your browsing experience.

• Fast & easy offline file sharing – Send and receive files securely without an internet connection or any data usage. Transfer music, videos, images or any other files with flash speed, up to 300MB/s, making it the ideal solution for sharing files anywhere! Scan the QR code and share with any other Opera Mini users in seconds.

• Block ads – Opera Mini has a built-in ad blocker so you can surf the web without annoying ads.

• Personalised news – Catch up on trending news specially tailored for your interests with our rebooted news feed within the Opera Mini browser.

• Video download – No time to watch videos? No problem. Tap the new download button and watch them when you’re ready.

• Smarter downloads – Download files in the background and hold off downloading large files until you’re back on Wi-Fi. Opera Mini will let you know when your downloads are complete. Just click the notification to open your download – no more digging around in folders.

• Browse privately – Use private tabs to browse incognito and keep your secrets from others without leaving a trace on your device.

• Tab gallery – Keep several pages open at once with tabs and easily navigate between different tabs.

Other great stuff

• Night mode: Dim the screen to save your eyes when reading in darkness.

• Save your favorite sites: Tap the + button on the search bar to save a page to your Speed Dial, add it to your mobile bookmarks, or store for offline reading.

• Sync your devices: Give yourself access to all the bookmarks, Speed Dial shortcuts, and open tabs from your other devices.

• Switch up your search: Assign your favorite default search engine.