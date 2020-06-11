Google Chrome Beta 84.0.4147.44 Update Improves Internet Surfing Speed and Fixes Bugs

Are you a big fan of Google’s Chrome mobile browser? If that is the case, then we have some great news to share with you. The Android parent has just published a new update for Chrome and it is changing its build number to 84.0.4147.44. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels but unfortunately, not all Chrome fans can get it right now. The update has been released in the beta program.

Google Chrome Beta 84.0.4147.44 Update

As previously noted, the new update for Chrome is exclusive to beta users. Luckily, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to join the beta program. The only requirement is to provide the developers with solid feedback in case something goes wrong and glitches start appearing. Worry not, this happens rarely. In addition, the beta version of Chrome can be downloaded by clicking here.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes released by Chrome’s developers, the new update aims to improve the overall web surfing performances that the mobile browser offers. The way that the update is doing that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks. Therefore, Chrome is going to run much faster than usual after installing the new update.

Top Google Chrome Features

Now that we have checked out the latest update for Chrome, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the mobile browser has to offer. Here they are:

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.