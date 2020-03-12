Google Drive 2.20.101.09 Update – Access the Latest Software Improvements

The Android parent has created hundreds of useful apps and services. One of the most useful ones is Google Drive and the reason why we are saying that is because this app offers a safe place where users can store all their files. To make things even better, Google Drive can access all the files that they store on the cloud by using any smartphone, tablet or computer. Another great thing about Google Drive is the fact that the app is updated on a regular basis with improvements.

Google Drive 2.20.101.09 Update

If there is one thing that Google does best than all other software companies, then it has to be the fact that the Android parent is always rolling out updates to its apps. Google Drive is the latest app to receive a new update and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. With that said, Google Drive fans should be pleased to know that a new update which sports the 2.20.101.09 version number is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

What’s New?

The question that all Google Drive fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Some Google Drive fans might be disappointed to find out that the new 2.20.101.09 update doesn’t come with any new features but fortunately, the update makes up for that by introducing a bunch of bug fixes and software tweaks that are improving the overall stability of the app.

APK Alternative

While the update may be rolling out via OTA channels to all Google Drive users, we need to mention that there is an alternative way to download it. The update has also been released in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and this type of update can be manually downloaded and installed.