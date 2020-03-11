Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “Warzone” Update is Now Live – Full Patch Notes

One day after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “Warzone” was leaked Activision decided to launch the Battle Royale mode on all platforms. This is a free for all title which means that PC, Xbox One and PS4 fans can download and play it for free. The Battle Royale mode is available in a 20GB-25GB update for fans who already have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare installed on their system or in an 80GB-85GB update for fans who are only downloading the Battle Royale mode.
The new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare doesn’t only introduce the much-anticipated Battle Royale mode, but it also comes with a bunch of improvements for other game modes. With that being said, today we are going to take a look at the full patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update.
Full Patch Notes for Warzone Update
Playlist Update
- Added Search and Rescue
- Added Mayhem Mosh Pit (10v10 Grind, Drop Zone, and Cranked)
- Removing “Boots on the Ground War”
General Fixes
- NEW Shotgun: “VLK Rogue”
- Fixed a bug that prevented respawning after a Defcon Nuke had been set off in Realism Ground War
- Increased damage to Juggernauts when being hit by a Thermite Crossbow
- Various Exploit fixes, including fixes to Hackney Yard and Piccadilly
- Fix for a bug where a different pistol than one that was equipped would appear when climbing a ladder
- Fixed a bug where any charm used alongside the MP7 Bengal variant would clip through the weapon
- Various Ground War exploit fixes
- Fix for a bug where a constant yellow “High Alert” screen would persist after death if the player died while the perk was granted via Specialist
- Fixed a bug in the After-Action Report that would display 0 in the Challenge field even if a Challenge had been completed
- Fixed a bug that would spawn players elsewhere on the map after using a Tactical Insertion near the crawl space on Rust
- Fixed a bug in the Giant Infection mode that spammed radio VO across all teammates when a player is a driver or passenger
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to deploy throwable Field Upgrades during the round countdown. After the countdown ends, the player would still have another Field Upgrade available. This has been fixed
- Added option to toggle a square or circular minimap
Weapons
725 Sawed-Off Barrel
- Increased move speed
- Increased ADS Spread
- Reduced ADS damage
- Reduced far damage range
Fix for the RAM-7 variant, “The Corrupter” not allowing the use of any sniper scopes
Fixed a bug that could create an ‘infinite ammo’ glitch on the Model 680
Updating the ammo descriptions to the “Bludgeoner” LMG and the “Skull Hammer” Shotgun
Fix for a bug where using an NVG Thermal Scope on the Grau 5.56 could cause a graphical bug
Missions and Challenges
- Fix for a bug that only displayed the “One Shot One Kill” splash medal on screen when a sniper rifle was used. This is fixed to display whenever any one-shot weapon like shotguns or marksman rifles are used
- Fix for the “Get 50 Kills with Light Machine Guns” challenge not tracking as intended
- Fix for Golem’s 3rd Mission Objective, “Get 5 Kills using Lethal Equipment” not tracking properly
- All vehicles now award progress to any challenges that require “X vehicle run over kills”
- Updates to the splash screen and in-game HUD as players make progress in the “Alliance” Missions
Classic Special Operations
- Fixed a bug that prevented players for being able to use finishing moves on enemy AI. This has been fixed
- Bomb Squad: Fix for a bug the enemies might not spawn until after the last bomb is defused
Special Operations
- Camera is now in a fixed position when reviving while prone or crouched
- Hostages will reset to a safe area if dropped out of bounds
- Fix match ending if the last-alive player calls in a Team Revive but goes down before the other players revive themselves.
- Fix some instances where the juggernaut music could stay on unintentionally
- Increase Heavy Hitter weapon perk to 2x melee damage
- Ensure that players who are parachuting receive the ‘out of bounds’ warning if they drift out of bounds
- Fix for hint prompts showing up while players are in last stand
- Fix for an edge case that could prevent the 4th squad leader from spawning in during Operation Headhunter
- Operation Just Reward: Fixed an issue where the cell phone intel would fail to drop
- Operation Strongbox: Fixed a bug where destroying an enemy Wheelson was not granting any XP