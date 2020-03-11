Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “Warzone” Update is Now Live – Full Patch Notes

One day after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “Warzone” was leaked Activision decided to launch the Battle Royale mode on all platforms. This is a free for all title which means that PC, Xbox One and PS4 fans can download and play it for free. The Battle Royale mode is available in a 20GB-25GB update for fans who already have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare installed on their system or in an 80GB-85GB update for fans who are only downloading the Battle Royale mode.

The new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare doesn’t only introduce the much-anticipated Battle Royale mode, but it also comes with a bunch of improvements for other game modes. With that being said, today we are going to take a look at the full patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update.

Full Patch Notes for Warzone Update

Playlist Update

Added Search and Rescue

Added Mayhem Mosh Pit (10v10 Grind, Drop Zone, and Cranked)

Removing “Boots on the Ground War”

General Fixes

NEW Shotgun: “VLK Rogue”

Fixed a bug that prevented respawning after a Defcon Nuke had been set off in Realism Ground War

Increased damage to Juggernauts when being hit by a Thermite Crossbow

Various Exploit fixes, including fixes to Hackney Yard and Piccadilly

Fix for a bug where a different pistol than one that was equipped would appear when climbing a ladder

Fixed a bug where any charm used alongside the MP7 Bengal variant would clip through the weapon

Various Ground War exploit fixes

Fix for a bug where a constant yellow “High Alert” screen would persist after death if the player died while the perk was granted via Specialist

Fixed a bug in the After-Action Report that would display 0 in the Challenge field even if a Challenge had been completed

Fixed a bug that would spawn players elsewhere on the map after using a Tactical Insertion near the crawl space on Rust

Fixed a bug in the Giant Infection mode that spammed radio VO across all teammates when a player is a driver or passenger

Fixed a bug that allowed players to deploy throwable Field Upgrades during the round countdown. After the countdown ends, the player would still have another Field Upgrade available. This has been fixed

Added option to toggle a square or circular minimap

Weapons

725 Sawed-Off Barrel

Increased move speed

Increased ADS Spread

Reduced ADS damage

Reduced far damage range

Fix for the RAM-7 variant, “The Corrupter” not allowing the use of any sniper scopes

Fixed a bug that could create an ‘infinite ammo’ glitch on the Model 680

Updating the ammo descriptions to the “Bludgeoner” LMG and the “Skull Hammer” Shotgun

Fix for a bug where using an NVG Thermal Scope on the Grau 5.56 could cause a graphical bug

Missions and Challenges

Fix for a bug that only displayed the “One Shot One Kill” splash medal on screen when a sniper rifle was used. This is fixed to display whenever any one-shot weapon like shotguns or marksman rifles are used

Fix for the “Get 50 Kills with Light Machine Guns” challenge not tracking as intended

Fix for Golem’s 3rd Mission Objective, “Get 5 Kills using Lethal Equipment” not tracking properly

All vehicles now award progress to any challenges that require “X vehicle run over kills”

Updates to the splash screen and in-game HUD as players make progress in the “Alliance” Missions

Classic Special Operations

Fixed a bug that prevented players for being able to use finishing moves on enemy AI. This has been fixed

Bomb Squad: Fix for a bug the enemies might not spawn until after the last bomb is defused

Special Operations