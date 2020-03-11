Home Entertainment Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “Warzone” Update is Now Live – Full...

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “Warzone” Update is Now Live – Full Patch Notes

Darrel S. Rivers
One day after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “Warzone” was leaked Activision decided to launch the Battle Royale mode on all platforms. This is a free for all title which means that PC, Xbox One and PS4 fans can download and play it for free. The Battle Royale mode is available in a 20GB-25GB update for fans who already have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare installed on their system or in an 80GB-85GB update for fans who are only downloading the Battle Royale mode.

The new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare doesn’t only introduce the much-anticipated Battle Royale mode, but it also comes with a bunch of improvements for other game modes. With that being said, today we are going to take a look at the full patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update.

Full Patch Notes for Warzone Update

Playlist Update

  • Added Search and Rescue
  • Added Mayhem Mosh Pit (10v10 Grind, Drop Zone, and Cranked)
  • Removing “Boots on the Ground War”

General Fixes

  • NEW Shotgun: “VLK Rogue”
  • Fixed a bug that prevented respawning after a Defcon Nuke had been set off in Realism Ground War
  • Increased damage to Juggernauts when being hit by a Thermite Crossbow
  • Various Exploit fixes, including fixes to Hackney Yard and Piccadilly
  • Fix for a bug where a different pistol than one that was equipped would appear when climbing a ladder
  • Fixed a bug where any charm used alongside the MP7 Bengal variant would clip through the weapon
  • Various Ground War exploit fixes
  • Fix for a bug where a constant yellow “High Alert” screen would persist after death if the player died while the perk was granted via Specialist
  • Fixed a bug in the After-Action Report that would display 0 in the Challenge field even if a Challenge had been completed
  • Fixed a bug that would spawn players elsewhere on the map after using a Tactical Insertion near the crawl space on Rust
  • Fixed a bug in the Giant Infection mode that spammed radio VO across all teammates when a player is a driver or passenger
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to deploy throwable Field Upgrades during the round countdown. After the countdown ends, the player would still have another Field Upgrade available. This has been fixed
  • Added option to toggle a square or circular minimap

Weapons

725 Sawed-Off Barrel

  • Increased move speed
  • Increased ADS Spread
  • Reduced ADS damage
  • Reduced far damage range

Fix for the RAM-7 variant, “The Corrupter” not allowing the use of any sniper scopes

Fixed a bug that could create an ‘infinite ammo’ glitch on the Model 680

Updating the ammo descriptions to the “Bludgeoner” LMG and the “Skull Hammer” Shotgun

Fix for a bug where using an NVG Thermal Scope on the Grau 5.56 could cause a graphical bug

Missions and Challenges

  • Fix for a bug that only displayed the “One Shot One Kill” splash medal on screen when a sniper rifle was used. This is fixed to display whenever any one-shot weapon like shotguns or marksman rifles are used
  • Fix for the “Get 50 Kills with Light Machine Guns” challenge not tracking as intended
  • Fix for Golem’s 3rd Mission Objective, “Get 5 Kills using Lethal Equipment” not tracking properly
  • All vehicles now award progress to any challenges that require “X vehicle run over kills”
  • Updates to the splash screen and in-game HUD as players make progress in the “Alliance” Missions

Classic Special Operations

  • Fixed a bug that prevented players for being able to use finishing moves on enemy AI. This has been fixed
  • Bomb Squad: Fix for a bug the enemies might not spawn until after the last bomb is defused

Special Operations

  • Camera is now in a fixed position when reviving while prone or crouched
  • Hostages will reset to a safe area if dropped out of bounds
  • Fix match ending if the last-alive player calls in a Team Revive but goes down before the other players revive themselves.
  • Fix some instances where the juggernaut music could stay on unintentionally
  • Increase Heavy Hitter weapon perk to 2x melee damage
  • Ensure that players who are parachuting receive the ‘out of bounds’ warning if they drift out of bounds
  • Fix for hint prompts showing up while players are in last stand
  • Fix for an edge case that could prevent the 4th squad leader from spawning in during Operation Headhunter
  • Operation Just Reward: Fixed an issue where the cell phone intel would fail to drop
  • Operation Strongbox: Fixed a bug where destroying an enemy Wheelson was not granting any XP

