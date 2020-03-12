Viber 12.5.0.28 Update is Now Available with Faster Software Performances

Viber is one of the world’s first apps to offer VoIP features and thanks to that, Viber is now being used by millions of people from all over the world. Considering the fact that Viber has such a massive userbase, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the developers are constantly rolling out new updates that introduce improvements and bug fixes. In fact, a new update that sports the 12.5.0.28 version number is now rolling out via over the air channels.

Viber 12.5.0.28 Update

If you enjoy using Viber to keep in touch with your family members and friends, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because, as previously mentioned, the latest 12.5.0.28 update is available to download via over the air channels. With that said, let’s check out what are the improvements that the new update brings.

Software Improvements

The latest update for Viber focuses on improving the overall software performances that the chatting app has to offer. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the new update introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes caused the app to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore.

We also want to highlight the fact that the update can be manually downloaded and installed in order to avoid having to wait for it to arrive via over the air channels. This is possible by downloading the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This is a special type of update that is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

Top Features

Since we are talking about Viber and its amazing performances, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the app offers according to the official Google Play Store page.

Fully Synced Desktop and Tablet Apps

Viber is fully synced to your computer and laptop. You can see all your messages and calls, and chat with them directly from your desktop or Android tablet.

Make Free Audio and Video Calls

Make crystal-clear audio and instant video calls to friends and family for free! Live chat is a great opportunity to stay connected.

Make Low-cost Calls to Landlines with Viber Out

Call landlines, non-Viber users or anyone who doesn’t have an internet service or a mobile phone with Viber Out’s low-cost international calling service.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a free text message, share a photo, a sticker or GIF, a video or any other file. Viber is a great alternative for the fans of sms texting!

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members. Talk and text together!

Chat and Call with 100% Privacy

Thanks to end-to-end encryption, any type of information you share on Viber will always remain between yourself and the person you’re talking to. Any message you send makes its way from your device to the recipient’s in the form of an encrypted code that only their device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. Encryption keys exist only on user devices and nowhere else. So, no one — not even Viber — can read your messages.

Self-Destruct Your Secret Chats

Start a Secret Chat which will let you set a self-destruct timer for every message in your conversation so that after your message is read, it’s automatically deleted from your recipient’s phone. Viber is safe! We support encrypted messaging to make sure your data is private.

Express Yourself with GIFs and Viber Stickers

Words can only say so much! Express your every emotion with endless GIFs and over 35,000 stickers from the Viber Sticker Market. Chatting is more fun than you think!

Start a Viber Community with Unlimited Members

No matter what you’re interested in, you can now start your own Viber Community! Interact with an unlimited number of people, about a shared topic or passion. Enjoy more admin controls than ever before as well as new conversation features in a unique chat space where you get to call all the shots.

Enrich Your Conversation with Chat Extensions

Spice up your conversations with a variety of useful Chat Extensions including easy access to your favorite links, special Viber stickers, GIFs and videos, Yelp, YouTube, Booking, Spotify and more.