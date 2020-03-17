Google Drive 2.20.101.11 Update is Taking Performances to the Next Level

Google Drive is one of the most useful tools that the Android parent has ever created and there is no doubt about that. After all, Google Drive enables users to safely store all their important files on the cloud so that they can access them from any device, including smartphones and tablets. Considering just how important Google Drive is, no one should be shocked to find out that the Android parent is always looking for new ways to improve its performances and software stability.

The way that Google is doing that is by constantly releasing software updates for the tool and, in fact, a brand-new one has started rolling out earlier this morning. The new update is changing Google Drive’s version number to 2.20.101.11 version number and it is available to download via over the air channels.

Google Drive 2.20.101.11 Update

If you enjoy using the features that Google Drive has to offer, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and pay attention to the notification panel. The reason behind this is that, as previously noted, the new update is rolling out via Google’s official over the air channels.

Although, we want to mention that there is an alternative way to download the new update and access all the improvements that it brings without having to wait for it to arrive via over the air channels. This can be done by manually downloading the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

The new update for Google Drive is a high-priority release because according to the patch notes listed by the developers, the update comes with a handful of bug fixes and performance improvements. Therefore, we are advising all Google Drive fans to download the new update as soon as possible.