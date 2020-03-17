WhatsApp 2.20.91 Beta Update Introduces the Much-Anticipated “Dark Mode”

Do you enjoy using WhatsApp to keep in touch with your friends and family members? If your answer yes, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the chatting app have published a new update that introduces a cool feature that fans have been asking for a long time.

We are talking about the much-anticipated Dark Mode that makes it much easier to use the chatting app during the nighttime. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new update

WhatsApp 2.20.91 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update for WhatsApp is the fact that it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. However, this doesn’t mean that all WhatsApp fans are eligible to download the new update right away.

The reason behind this is that the new update is exclusively available to WhatsApp fans who are enrolled in the beta program. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the new update for WhatsApp sports the 2.20.91 beta version number.

What’s great about the beta program for WhatsApp is the fact that all fans are welcomed. The only criteria to join the beta program is to use an Android-powered smartphone and to be willing to provide the developers with feedback in case something goes wrong. This is a small price to pay in exchange for receiving access to all the latest features ahead of everyone else.

New Dark Mode

As previously mentioned, the new update for WhatsApp introduces the long-awaited Dark Mode. This feature can be enabled by following the next steps Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’. For WhatsApp fans who are using Android 10, the Dark Mode is enabled automatically when they turn it on in system settings.