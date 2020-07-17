Google Maps 10.46.1 Update – Faster and Safer Navigation Routes

The Android parent has created tens of apps that are considered as “must-haves” on all smartphones, but if we had to pick one as the best, then we would go with Google Maps. The reason behind this is that Google Maps makes everyone’s lives easier by providing them with access to the fastest and safest navigation routes.

Nonetheless, the reason why Google Maps is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update sports the 10.46.1 version number and it is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Google Maps 10.46.1 Update

As previously noted, the new update is rolling out via OTA channels. Thanks to this, all Google Maps fans who use an Android-powered smartphone are eligible to get the update and all the improvements that it introduces. There is also an alternative way to manually download and install the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Although, we have to warn everyone that installing APKs is tricky.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers who are in charge of Google Maps, the update introduces bug fixes that improve the overall performances of the app. Therefore, Google Maps is going to do a much better job of providing users with fast navigation routes and helping them discover new places.

Top Features

Now that we have covered the new update for Google Maps, let’s take a look at all the features that it offers.

Get there faster with real-time updates

• Beat traffic with real-time ETAs and traffic conditions

• Catch your bus, train, or ride-share with real-time transit info

• Save time with automatic rerouting based on live traffic, incidents, and road closures

Discover places and explore like a local

• Discover local restaurant, events, and activities that matter to you

• Know what’s trending and new places that are opening in the areas you care about

• Decide more confidently with “Your match,” a number on how likely you are to like a place

• Group planning made easy. Share a shortlist of options and vote in real-time

• Create lists of your favorite places and share with friends

• Follow must-try places recommended by local experts, Google, and publishers

• Review places you’ve visited. Add photos, missing roads and places.

More experiences on Google Maps

• Offline maps to search and navigate without an internet connection

• Street View and indoor imagery for restaurants, shops, museums and more

• Indoor maps to quickly find your way inside big places like airports, malls and stadiums