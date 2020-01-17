Google Keep 5.20.021.01 Update – Check Out the Latest Software Improvements

One of the biggest advantages of using an Android-powered smartphone is getting access to all of Google’s apps and software updates. The Android parent is constantly publishing software updates for its most important apps and Google Keep has just received a one. The new update is changing Google Keep’s version number to 5.20.021.01 and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Google Keep 5.20.021.01 Update

If you are a fan of Google Keep, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason behind this is that the new update is rolling out via the official Android over the air channels and therefore, all Google Keep fans are eligible to access the new update as soon as possible.

Alternatively, the new update for Google Keep can also be manually downloaded and installed. However, this is possible only by getting the update in the form of APK. This is a special type of update and the APK acronym stands for “Android Package Kit”. Therefore, APK releases are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones.

Software Improvements

According to the patch notes listed by the developers of Google Keep, the new update introduces a handful of bug fixes and performance improvements. This means that the app will run faster than usual. Not just that, but the software stability is being improved and this reduces the chances of Google Keep randomly shutting down.

Top Features

Now that we have presented the latest update for Google Keep, let’s go ahead and check out what are the best features that the app offers.