Google Maps 10.39.2 Update – Travel the World and Never Get Lost Again!

The Android parent has created lots of useful apps and the one that stands out the most is Google Maps. This app makes it impossible for you to ever get lost against since it offers accurate maps of more than 220 countries and territories alongside millions of businesses and places.

Considering that Google Maps is such an essential app to our daily lives, the developers who are in charge of it are aware that there is no room for mistakes. This is why they are updating it on a weekly basis.

Google Maps 10.39.2 Update

As previously noted, Google Maps is updated regularly with improvements and a brand-new update is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. The update started rolling out earlier this morning and all Android fans who are keeping their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network are eligible to download it.

Faster Performances

Some Google Maps fans might be disappointed to find out that the update doesn’t come with any new features but fortunately, the update makes up for that by introducing a bunch of bug fixes and software improvements. Therefore, Google Maps is going to run faster than ever after installing the new update.

The bug fixes that the new update is introducing are targeting various issues which sometimes caused the app to lag. Luckily, this is not going to happen anymore. We also want to highlight that the update fixes an issue that slowed down the start-up time of Google Maps.

The APK Alternative

The last thing that we want to highlight about the latest Google Maps update is that it can also be manually downloaded and installed. This is possible by downloading the update in the form of APK. The APK acronym stands for “Android Package Kit” and therefore, this type of update is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones.