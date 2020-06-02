Google Maps 10.41.4 Update for Wear OS – Get the Latest Bug Fixes

Google has created lots of useful apps but if we were to pick one that is considered to be necessary on all smartphones, then Google Maps would get our vote. After all, this app makes it possible for users to navigate the world faster and easier by providing them with access to detailed maps of more than 220 countries and territories alongside hundreds of millions of businesses and places.

Considering that millions of people are relying on Google Maps to get safe navigation routes, the Android parent needs to make sure that the app is always running at peak performance levels. The way that Google is doing that is by constantly releasing new updates.

Google Maps 10.41.4 Update for Wear OS

The latest update for Google Maps sports the 10.41.4 version number and it is rolling out to all wearable devices that are running on Wear OS. This is a high priority update that introduces a handful of bug fixes that are taking care of numerous issues that caused Google Maps to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore.

Highlight Features

As previously noted, Google Maps gives users access to lots of useful features. You can check them out in the list below:

Get there faster with real-time updates

• Beat traffic with real-time ETAs and traffic conditions

• Catch your bus, train, or ride-share with real-time transit info

• Save time with automatic rerouting based on live traffic, incidents, and road closures

Discover places and explore like a local

• Discover local restaurant, events, and activities that matter to you

• Know what’s trending and new places that are opening in the areas you care about

• Decide more confidently with “Your match,” a number on how likely you are to like a place

• Group planning made easy. Share a shortlist of options and vote in real-time

• Create lists of your favorite places and share with friends

• Follow must-try places recommended by local experts, Google, and publishers

• Review places you’ve visited. Add photos, missing roads and places.

More experiences on Google Maps

• Offline maps to search and navigate without an internet connection

• Street View and indoor imagery for restaurants, shops, museums and more

• Indoor maps to quickly find your way inside big places like airports, malls and stadiums