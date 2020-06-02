UC Browser 13.2.0.1296 Update – Faster and Safer Web Surfing

If you are tired of using browsers such as Google Chrome that are infamous for requiring lots of hardware resources, then UC Browser is the best alternative that you can pick. What makes UC Browser stand out is the fact that it provides users with access to a bundle of useful features that make it much easier to surf the web and access the latest news.

The great thing about UC Browser is that the bundle of features that it offers also include cool stuff such as the ability to download online videos, a built-in ad blocker, and much more. If that is not impressive enough for you, then you should know that UC Browser is also updated on a regular basis with improvements.

UC Browser 13.2.0.1296 Update

UC Browser is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a brand-new update. The update is changing UC Browser’s version number to 13.2.0.1296 and it is available to on Android-powered smartphones. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all UC Browser fans are advised to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

The new update doesn’t come with any exciting features and the reason behind this is that it focuses on improving the overall performances. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out the latest update for UC Browser, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the mobile browser has to offer.

★ Variety of Stickers & Share with Friends: We added a new page channel of video status and stickers for you. There are massive stickers and popular stickers that you can share with you friends on the social network.

★ Upgraded Web Browsing Experience: The most recent version uses our unique self-developed U4 engine that performs 20% improvement in web connection, standard support, video watching experience, personal information security, stability, and storage management in comparison with our last version.

★ Small Window Mode: Our small window mode enables the video window to be moved apart from the webpage, and hanged on screen top, while you expect to chat with friends, shop online or participate in other activities without video watch interruption.

★Fast Downloads: Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. If any disconnection or interruption occurs, UC Browser can continue downloading from breakpoint. By accelerating the downloading process, it saves you time for downloadable files.

★Cricket Card Feature: UC Browser adds special Cricket feature for Cricket fans. Most updated Cricket matches live, scores and related information can easily be searched.

★Data Saving: UC Browser compresses data, speeds up navigation and helps you save a lot of cellular data traffic. The more you browse, the more data you can save with UC Browser.

★Ad Block: Ad block functionality blocks different forms of ads that affect your browse experience. It helps you visit webpages Ad-Free on your android devices, no more pop-up banner ads.

★Videos for all tastes: UC Browser allows you to watch movies and TV series. The menu categorizes videos in different tastes: humor, clips, girls, anime, trailers, or even war films.

★Facebook Mode: This unique feature speeds up Facebook regardless of your network condition. UC Browser always finds a way to increase your network speed.

★Night Mode: Switch to night mode on UC Browser to read more comfortably at night.