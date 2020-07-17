UC Browser Turbo 1.10.3.900 Update – Major Bug Fixes for UC Drive and Media Player

If you are a big fan of UC Browser, then you are going to love UC Browser Turbo. This is the mobile version of the browser and its performances are enhanced, hence the Turbo tag. The app brings fast video download, ad-blocker, free cloud acceleration, and many other useful features to mobile users who enjoy surfing the web on their smartphones. However, this is not the reason why UC Browser Turbo is making headlines on our website. Instead, we are going to present the latest update for UC Browser Turbo.

UC Browser Turbo 1.10.3.900 Update

The new update for UC Browser Turbo is available to download with the 1.10.3.900 version number and we are advising everyone who enjoys using the app to get it as soon as possible. This is thanks to the fact that the update introduces software optimization tweaks and bug fixes. In fact, let’s go ahead and check out the patch notes.

What’s New?

The patch notes listed by the developers who are in charge of UC Browser Turbo show us that the new update introduces software tweaks to the media player that the browser offers. Therefore, watching both online and offline videos will be a much smoother experience after installing the new update. In addition, the update introduces several bug fixes that are aimed at UC Drive.

Highlight UC Browser Turbo Features

Minimalist Design

No news flow, no push message, simple but smart design brings you clean and convenient browsing experience.

Fast Video Download

Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. By setting high download threads, your download speed may enhance a lot.

Free Cloud Acceleration

Free cloud acceleration help you visit websites and watch videos around the world anytime at anywhere.

Private Space

Users enable to hide downloaded online videos or files and encrypt with password, creating a privately-owned space.

Data Saving

UC Browser Turbo helps you use less mobile data to control your data budget. Whether you’re downloading or browsing, UC Turbo always saves 90% data.

Useful Tools Kit

With a series of tools like status downloader, network speed test, image search, you just need to open UC Turbo to own them.

Switch Tab on Toolbar

It is a special feature which can save your time and give you smooth browsing. Just move your finger on toolbar, tabs can be switched quickly. Open and Delete options are added now!

Secure Browsing

Incognito mode helps you to browse in private. Your browsing history will not be recorded in this mode.

Ad Block

Ad Block function blocks different forms of ads that effect your browsing experience. Also you can mark them manually to block ads with same style in future.

Video playing in background

It supports one-tab to play videos in background, even with incognito mode. You can listen your videos when you do other things.

Personalized Wallpaper HD

Set your favorite photos on your phone as wallpapers and share them to social platform with one click.

Homepage Customizable

You can decide your own homepage. Add your favorite sites to homepage from Bookmarks (add sites to Bookmarks first), or delete all built-in sites to have a blank homepage. You can also set your own picture as unique wallpaper. It’s all up to you.

Watch Video Offline

Download your favorite videos in advance so that you can watch them anywhere or anytime as you wish, even in situation without any network.

Support Multi-language

Multi-language customized for you. Choose the language that suits you to achieve barrier-free browsing.

Night Mode

Night mode is more eye friendly and allows you to browse more comfortably at night.