Google Maps Can Now Estimate The Costs Of A Specific Route

With the help Google Maps, you’ll be able to determine the most efficient route to your destination and avoid traffic jams, speed traps, and road closures, just to name a few of the features you’ll be able to access via Maps. Even still, there’s one thing that’s remained unexplained: tolls. Until recently, Maps didn’t have a method of telling us just how much tolls would cost us. Fortunately, that’s all about to change, as the tolls feature begins to take effect.

It wasn’t until April of this year that Google explicitly stated that Maps was working on precise toll information. Tolls were expected to begin showing soon, but we’ve only just started seeing them for ourselves, beginning with a few scattered reports last week, followed by more widespread availability over the weekend. With a recent post verifying the availability of toll information, Google lets us know that things are truly becoming out in the open.

For the planner friend: this new feature is for you. 🙏 Now when you’re planning trips big and small, you can check estimated toll prices before you pick a route—and spend what you save on road snacks. pic.twitter.com/Lfy8s2TXQU — Google Maps (@googlemaps) June 13, 2022

A new toll-estimation tool in Google Maps has begun appearing in the Android and iOS applications, according to the tech giant. The feature is slowly rolling out and it is anticipated to reach more smartphones and countries in the future.

In the United States, India, Japan, and Indonesia, the capability is accessible on Google’s iOS and Android applications for almost 2000 toll roads, according to the search giant. In the near future, other nations will be supported, the company promises.

How does this work?

When determining overall cost, Google takes into consideration the time of day, toll passes, and other factors such as weather and traffic conditions. When calculating routes, there’s also a choice to avoid tolls. Until now, Google Maps could only warn you when a toll is due for a particular leg of your travel, but it couldn’t figure out how much it would cost.