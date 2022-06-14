You Will Soon Be Able To Play Resident Evil 2, 3 & 7 On PS5

Resident Evil has been around for a long time. The first game in the series was released more than 25 years ago today. Back in 1996, it was the most exciting thing since sliced bread for fans of the genre. Years later, the series continues to have its devoted fans.

On the PlayStation Store, you’ll find the PS5 editions of Resident Evil 7, 3, and 2 for PS4. Those who want to play Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 2 on PlayStation 5 may do so by downloading the games from the PlayStation Store, Sony said on its PlayStation blog.

3D audio, ray-traced graphics, and compatibility for DualSense wireless controllers are just some of the new features included in the remastered titles. This is a feature that can only be found on the PlayStation 5.

Resident Evil 2, 3 & 7

Mercenary Jill Valentine and former elite agent Carlos Oliveiras will be playable characters in Resident Evil 3 when it comes out in 2020. They are on a journey to acquire a vaccine and flee a metropolis that has been infected by a mysterious virus.

After a viral epidemic turns everyone into zombies, players in Resident Evil 2 must take control of a rookie cop and a college student to flee the city.

Biohazard was launched in 2017 and tells the story of Ethan Winters as he tries to rescue his wife from a group of biohazards. With the help of an infected family and several hurdles, he’s going to try to find her on a dilapidated plantation. PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and more were the first platforms to get Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Fans received plenty of good news lately. Resident Evil Village’s narrative and side mode, Mercenaries, are both receiving big updates from Capcom, the company revealed. In the near future, you’ll be able to play as Lady Dimitrescu and experience the whole Village in third person.