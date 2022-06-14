Internet Explorer is Finally Facing Its End – No More Support From Microsoft

Ever since Microsoft released its Edge browser along with Windows 10 in 2015, everybody knew that Internet Explorer has its days numbered. However, IE deserves its fair share of respect for its long history of more than a quarter of a century, but perhaps nothing more.

It’s finally the end of the road for Internet Explorer, as the old browser will be phased out very soon. Microsoft made a pretty necessary decision, regardless of how many nostalgics might disagree. IE had its good moments and bad moments, but that’s just how things go in life in general and in tech in particular: adapt or go home.

Microsoft will put an end to Internet Explorer on June 15

We’re hours away until Microsoft will phase out IE, according to an announcement made on the Windows Blog. But the move is indeed justified not only because Internet Explorer is a completely obsolete browser for 2022. No offense, but that’s the truth, folks! When you are a company that owns a browser like Edge that’s being used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, there’s just no objective reason to keep IE alive. It works extremely slowly, it has countless vulnerabilities, and the reasons can continue.

Check out what Sean Lyndersay had to say via the Windows Blog:

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge. “

He also wrote via the same source, with no room for any misinterpretation:

“With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.”

What do you think? Can you live without Internet Explorer? Feel free to leave us a comment!