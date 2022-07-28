Google Maps is Receiving Aerial Views

The idea for anybody to have a map of the entire world right in his pocket in order to see roads, cities, countries, restaurants, institutions, and many more surely sounded completely unachievable at first. But apps such as Google Maps and Waze made that dream become a reality.

Who can possibly make it out nowadays without the Google Maps app, at least when he is visiting a foreign city? Probably no-one. But who said that Google Maps has to end with just a simple map, satellite view, and whatever it also has in the present? The Mountain View-based tech giant always finds new ways to improve its services, and now it’s time for Google Maps to follow the pattern!

Are you ready for Aerial views in Google Maps?

According to The Verge, Google is working on the so-called “immersive view” for Google Maps, and the aerial views have already unveiled something.

About 100 famous landmarks from the famous navigation app are now getting the aerial view.

In a recent blog post, Google Maps Director of Product Amanda Leicht Moore explained:

“The summer travel season is in full swing, and people are turning to Google Maps to plan their trips and find helpful information about places they plan to visit — like what time a place is open and how crowded it is. To help you with the trip-planning process, we’re bringing photorealistic aerial views of nearly 100 of the world’s most popular landmarks in cities like Barcelona, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo right to Google Maps. This is the first step toward launching immersive view — an experience that pairs AI with billions of high definition Street View, satellite and aerial imagery.”

The stats show that more than a billion people use Google Maps monthly across the world.

