Hitman 3: Behold the Opening Cinematic Trailer for Ambrose Island

Hitman 3 is once again proving to the world that it has much more to offer than the story mode that the fans saw at the game’s debut back in early 2021. The new sandbox location known as Ambrose Island has become available in IO Interactive’s stealth game. The expansion is free for anyone who has a legal copy of Hitman 3.

According to IGN, Ambrose Island brings support for VR, Ray Tracing, and Contracts Mode. But that’s not all, as the update also comes along with new challenges and unlockable items.

For those willing to learn even more about the new map, here’s what IO Interactive had to say in a blog post:

Discover the uncharted Ambrose Island as Agent 47, and help an old friend rectify his mistake. The tropical island is a hidden cove, home to a dangerous pirate syndicate operating in the Andaman Sea and to many hidden secrets. This fully explorable sandbox location is packed with new targets, gameplay opportunities, challenges and unlockable rewards. Ambrose Island is free for all owners of HITMAN 3.

It’s not exactly child’s play to run Hitman 3 on a PC. You’ll need a pretty strong configuration to run the game on decent graphics: 16GB of RAM and a graphics card such as NVIDIA GPU GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD GPU Radeon RX Vega 56 (8GB) are recommended. However, you can download and install the demo version of the game via Steam to see if your current configuration has what it takes or not.

Agent 47 will have a lot more dangerous stuff to face across Ambrose Island, and YOU are the one who can help him out! You’ll have plenty of the “toys” you need at your disposal, so there’s no need to panic!

You can play Hitman 3 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.