Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 Release Date & First-Person Mode Rumours

Chapter 3 of Season 3 of Fortnite didn’t add a new area, but it did include new features like riding animals. Players are also busy advancing in rank and completing objectives during the thrilling No Sweat Summer event that is now running.

However, the current season is nearing its conclusion, leaving gamers wondering when Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 will begin. We’ve got your back every time like this and will always provide you with the information you need.

When does Fortnite’s third season come to a close?

The third season of Fortnite will conclude on September 17, 2022.

If you check the existing Battle Pass, you’ll notice the statement “Chapter 3 – Season 3 until September 17,” despite the fact that Fortnite Season 3 has no definitive finish date. You may still get a Battle Pass that day, therefore the season will likely conclude at the end of the day.

When does Season 4 Start?

Chapter 3 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass ends on September 17, although the next season likely won’t begin until the 18th. Once the (hopefully exciting) live event concludes, the servers will be taken down overnight to make room for the massive upgrade.

Then, on September 18, 2022, assuming everything goes as planned, Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 will be made available. Around three months separate each season. That puts the next season’s end date at around the middle of December 2022.

First-Person Mode Rumours

The Fortnite community has embraced the third-person perspective, but it seems like Epic Games is already hard at work on a new perspective for the game. The rumored first-person mode in Fortnite received an upgrade in the game’s v21.30 Summer update, a leaker named HYPEX claims.

Fortnite’s third-person perspective has existed since the game’s inception. The genre’s essential construction and survival mechanisms required simplification. The third-person view streamlines the process of constructing and makes it simpler to search for resources.