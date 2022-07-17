Google Photos 5.98.0.460300543 APK Brings a New Powerful Tool

If you need a cloud-based platform to store your photos and videos, you can always count on Google Photos. The service now only grants you the possibility to upload your favorite photos and videos to a safe platform – it will even automatically organize them for you.

The Google Photos 5.98.0.460300543 update is now available for download in the form of both simple APK files and APK bundles. You can grab one right now via APKMirror!

What’s new in Google Photos 5.98.0.460300543

The new Google Photos 5.98.0.460300543 update is bringing a new tool for storage management. Once you install the update, you can use it to manage photos in a much easier way. The tool will also suggest photos and videos that you might be willing to delete. It’s a similar feature to the built-in Files app from Android, as it will show you screenshots, large videos, or blurry photos. People usually like to get rid of such files, and that’s precisely what Google Photos is betting on when it suggests you delete some of them.

There are nine download variants for the new Google Photos 5.98.0.460300543 update, and all of them require you to have at least Android 6 installed on your phone.

If you want to learn more about Google Photos, here’s what a description from APKMirror has to say:

“The official Google Photos app is made for the way you take photos today and includes essential features like shared albums, automatic creations and an advanced editing suite. Additionally every Google Account comes with 15 GB of storage and you can choose to automatically back up all your photos and videos in High quality or Original quality. You can then access them from any connected device and on photos.google.com.”

Feel free to tell us what you think about the new update if you’ve installed it!