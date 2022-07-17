Microsoft Office: Edit & Share 16.0.15427.20096 beta APK is Now Available

Microsoft Office receives regular updates for its apps, and there are a lot: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and more. The 16.0.15427.20096 beta APK is now up for download, and you’re free to grab it from APKMirror!

There are two download variants available, and both of them come in the form of APKs. Your device will need to be running on at least Android 9 Pie in order to have the chance of downloading the APK.

There’s no info available about what the 16.0.15427.20096 beta APK brings new in Microsoft Office, but we can surely expect some important changes as most updates bring. Furthermore, the update is pretty big – the first download variant requires 96MB of storage space, for instance.

If you need to know more about Microsoft Office for Android, here’s what the description via Google Play Store sounds like:

“Scan or sign PDF files, create spreadsheets, build your resume or draft up documents anytime and anywhere by accessing integrated Office features through your mobile device. Complete your workflows, no matter where you are, even if your network connection is temporarily interrupted. From Word documents, PowerPoint presentations or Excel files, the Office app provides you with one seamless experience.”

Using Microsoft Office from your laptop or desktop PC might be the real deal, but you never know when you’re on the go or traveling, and you need to edit something fast. That’s where the mobile app comes into the scene. Microsoft Office has been downloaded from the Play Store over 500 million times, which is enough to realize the huge importance the app poses for Android users. A very common operation when using Microsoft Office is to transform pictures into documents, and surely everybody has thought about such action at some point in time!