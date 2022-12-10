Google Pixel Fold: The Final Design Has Been Leaked

An unofficial render of Google’s foldable device was previously shown online, in addition to the specifications for the Pixel Fold chipset that surfaced earlier this week. Thankfully, the same source supplied a follow-up image of what seems to be the completed design of the Pixel Fold.

It appears that the Google Pixel Fold will become one of the company’s worst-kept secrets in the near future. OnLeaks, a well-known leaker, has provided a new set of high-resolution photographs of its first alleged foldable Pixel design. These images include the display size as well as the dimensions of the device. OnLeaks has doubled down on its initial reported foldable Pixel design.

Display, dimensions, specs & more

In accordance with this, Google’s folding Pixel ships with a main AMOLED display measuring 7.69 inches when unfurled, in addition to a cover display measuring 5.79 inches. When compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the latter is a tad bit shorter in length. In contrast to Samsung’s in-display solution, the photos suggest that the bezel on the front of the device will be noticeably expanded in order to accommodate the front-facing cameras for taking selfies.

The Pixel Fold will have dimensions that are comparable to those of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which are somewhat broader but not significantly higher. However, the most astonishing aspect is that Google managed to make the smartphone slimmer by reducing the side thickness to only 5.7 millimeters.

On the more technical side of things, there is a well-known three-camera arrangement that is stored on a large camera island. It is important to take into consideration the possibility that it may share cameras with the Pixel 7 Pro. The same can be said for beneath the hood, where it is anticipated that the new Tensor G2 will serve as the foldable’s primary processor. It is compatible with up to 512 GB of storage space and can have as much as 12 GB of RAM.

The next Google I/O is going to take place in May. The Pixel Fold could make its debut at the same time as the mid-range Pixel 7a and the newest version of Android, Android 14. You should prepare yourself for the fact that this will not come cheap and may cost up to $1,800 when it first launches