Google Play Services 22.25.55 Beta APK is Out

Do you want to improve the Google Play Service functionality? You definitely should if you get the chance! It’s surprising that there are still some folks out there who aren’t aware of the tremendous role that Google Play Services plays for the Android phone. In a nutshell, it’s the driving force responsible for updating apps provided by Google.

The new Google Play Services 22.25.55 beta is out now via APKMirror, and you should consider a good option to install it. You can either choose to download a bundle or simple APK files, and there are 11 download options to choose from. That’s enough diversity, we must admit!

How to decide what to download

In order to decide which file or bundle you need to download, you’ll need to take a peek at the FAQ section of APKMirror. There, you’ll find a lot of information available regarding plenty of conundrums. Many users who wanted to unravel aspects regarding uploading or installing software, as well as safety and security concerns, got their answers.

Now let’s cut to the chase and see some of the 11 download options for Google Play Services 22.25.55 beta that are available:

22.25.55 (040400-456845660) Bundle

This is a bundle of 18 splits based on the arm64-v8a + armeabi-v7a architecture, with the minimum supported version of Android 6.0+, and 320-640dpi as the Screen DPI.

Download link for 22.25.55 (040400-456845660) bundle

22.25.55 (040400-456845660) APK

Here we have the simple APK file. It’s based on the arm64-v8a + armeabi-v7a architecture, it works for Android 6 and up, and for the screen DPI, the page says simply “nodpi.”

Download link for the 22.25.55 (040400-456845660) APK

22.25.55 (100300-456845660) bundle with 2 splits

This bundle is based on the armeabi-v7a architecture, and it runs on phones that pack at least the Android 9.0 version. The screen DPI is 320dpi.

Download the 22.25.55 (100300-456845660) bundle with 2 splits

To see the full list of the download options for the Google Play Services 22.25.55 beta, feel free to check it out on APKMirror!