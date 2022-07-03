iPhone 14 Pro: Always On Display Will Come With New UI Elements

iPhone 14 Pro is expected to be a significant increase over the iPhone 13 Pro series this year. New camera enhancements, a new display with more tricks, a more powerful CPU, and maybe a few other things have already been disclosed in the rumors and leaks regarding this iPhone for the affluent ones. Some aspects of iOS 16 may have been hinted to by Apple before its iPhone 14 launch, which is also slated to happen soon after. It’s possible that such lockscreen widgets might also be used in the Always On Display mode.

According to Mark Gurman‘s newest newsletter, the iPhone 14 Pro with its Always On Display will include new UI components to support the widgets. If you want to see widgets that display information like weather, calendar events, stock prices, and market activity while keeping the screen brightness and frame rate low, the iPhone 14 Pro will work similarly to the Apple Watch. As with the Apple Watch, the lock screen will include an option to keep personal and sensitive information hidden from view.

The iPhone 14 Pro is receiving a slew of new features and improvements

As a result, the lockscreen components shown off at WWDC are expected to be included in Always On Display. Considering that Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones carry over lockscreen aspects to the AOD, this is nothing new. However, the widgets shown off in the iOS 16 beta seem to be more well-thought-out and useful. Because of this, the sophisticated fonts for the lock and your widget designs might remain in a simple form on the screen.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series was also the subject of additional disclosures by Gurman. iPhone 14 Pro will include an upgraded 48MP rear camera, a speedier A16 processor and the new pill-shaped display cutout for the True Depth camera system.

Gurman further confirms that the A15 Bionic processor will be used in both the ordinary iPhone 14 and the larger iPhone 14 Max. A15 isn’t poor by any means, but Apple has never used an old processor in a new iPhone, which may be perplexing to some. Apple’s iPhone 14-series devices are expected to keep using the Lightning connector until at least 2023, when they will be replaced by USB-C models.