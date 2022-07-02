The Twitter 9.49.0-beta.2 APK Bundle Brings Two Dark Mode Options

Twitter is perhaps the best option when it comes to using a social app where there aren’t too many photos around. Sure, pictures of glamorous ladies and gents are cool, but they can become too much at some point.

There’s the new Twitter 9.49.0-beta.2 APK (29490102) that you need to know about, as it brings some nice stuff for the Android version of the famous social app. Let’s face it: keeping your eyes too much on the news feed can surely become disturbing, especially if you’re spending some hours late into the night doing so. That’s why the new APK brings not one but two dark mode options for you to try!

Two versions of dark mode and an automatic setting

The two new versions of dark mode that the APK bundle brings are dim and lights out. But you must also keep in mind that there’s an automatic setting there as well!

How to download

You can go ahead and download the new APK bundle for the Twitter app here: Download via APKMirror.

The APK requires a bit more than 51MB of storage space. That practically means a photo or two that you may have to delete from your phone to get enough space.

Your device needs to run at a minimum version of Android 5.0 (Lollipop, API 21). As for the maximum supported version of Android, you may have already guessed it: Android 12 (API 31).

The supported DPIs don’t represent anything to be worried about: 480dp and 640dp. Basically, it’s a piece of cake and shouldn’t stop anybody from downloading the APK bundle!

What do you think about the new APK bundle for the Twitter app? Would you install it? Do you find it useful? Feel free to tell us your opinion in the comment section, especially if you’re a Twitter user!