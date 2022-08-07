Google Play services 22.30.14 beta APK is Out for Download

It’s pretty much useless to download an app or a game from the Google Play Store if no Google Play Services is running on your phone as well. Gladly, Services is a built-in component of Android phones, and the tool makes it possible for apps to get their updates.

In other words, life wouldn’t be possible without Google Play Services if you have an Android phone. That’s why you need to constantly be on the lookout for new updates for the Google Play Services tool, and we’re delighted to bring you the news about a new one that just became available!

Download Google Play services 22.30.14 beta APK NOW!

Google Play services 22.30.14 beta APK is the update in question, and you are already free to grab it via APKMirror! Probably the best part is that it comes in 41 download variants, so there’s plenty more fish in the sea just in case you don’t want to download a certain variant.

There are download variants available for pretty much any Android version. You can even grab some variants if your phone runs on the Android 4.4 version. However, the majority of variants work only on at least Android 9 and above.

There’s no word yet on what the new update brings new for Google Play Services, which means that it’s safe to assume that we’re just talking about an update that brings a series of usual improvements and fixes. In other words, there’s nothing too sophisticated, but that doesn’t mean that the update itself is useless!

Remember: you may have the coolest apps and games in town installed on your Android phone, but they can still be pretty much useless without the Google Play Services! The app gets updated regularly, and you can even check out our previous article regarding the Google Play Services 22.25.55 Beta APK!