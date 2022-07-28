Google Play Store 31.6.15 APK is Out and Ready for Download

Google Play Store indeed has its flaws, but it’s still the place where Android users can get tons of malware-free content, whether we’re talking about apps, games, wallpapers, e-books, etc. Like any other marketplace, the Play Store never ceases to seek ways of improvement.

Google Play Store 31.6.15 APK is now out there for those in need to download it. It won’t be difficult at all to get your hands on the update as long as you have the right Android version. Anything below Android 4.4 doesn’t qualify, and we can’t blame Google or anybody else for such a decision. Everybody should have a new version of Android running on their phone nowadays.

Get Google Play Store 31.6.15 APK via APKMirror

If you’ve finally decided that Google Play Store 31.6.15 APK is the right update for you and you have the right OS, there’s one more simple step to make: head over to the APKMirror website. That’s also the place where you can find numerous other free and safe APKs for Android that you can download!

There’s no information available regarding what’s new for Google Play Store 31.6.15 APK, but instead, there are plenty of download options to choose from! There are two simple APK files and two bundles. For 3 out of 4 download variants, you’ll need to have at least Android 5 installed. The first download version exposed, meaning a simple APK file, is the one not supporting anything below Android 4.4.

Google has sure been implementing some major changes to its Play Store lately. For instance, the official Android marketplace decided the removal of the “Movies and TV” tab.

Google made the announcement back in March, when the tech giant wrote:

“STARTING IN MAY 2022, THE GOOGLE TV APP WILL BE YOUR HOME FOR BUYING, RENTING, AND WATCHING MOVIES AND SHOWS ON YOUR ANDROID MOBILE DEVICE OR TABLET. ON THE GOOGLE PLAY APP, MOVIES & TV WILL NO LONGER BE SUPPORTED. GOOGLE PLAY WILL CONTINUE TO BE YOUR STORE FOR APPS, GAMES, AND BOOKS. ON GOOGLE TV, YOU WILL FIND THE SAME EXPERIENCE YOU ARE USED TO ON GOOGLE PLAY MOVIES & TV WITH THE LATEST NEW RELEASES, RENTALS, DEALS, AND GREAT RECOMMENDATIONS FOR YOU.“

There are known to exist about 1.5 million Android apps in the Play Store.