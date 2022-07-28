Discord: Talk, Chat & Hang Out 138.7 – Beta APK Brings Improvements

The gaming world is such an interactive place! Apart from giving us all the chance to engage in incredibly-immersive virtual worlds, it can also become the right place to meet interesting new people. Many long-lasting friendships were created thanks to gaming, and many more will come!

Discord is a platform where many gamers gather and share their experiences with one another via text, video calls, etc. The app has now been updated to version 138.7 – Beta, and you can already grab it in the form of an APK via APKMirror!

What’s new

Discord: Talk, Chat & Hang Out 138.7 – Beta brings a series of improvements and bug fixes for the app. The app constantly gets fixes for its little flaws. You can check out the more detailed change log by heading to Settings -> “Change log.”

The update comes in the form of an APK bundle of four splits, and you can download and install it as long as your phone is running on at least Android 5.

The new Discord update comes only about three weeks after another APK brought some improvements, and we’ve covered that release as well.

In case you’re willing to keep in mind some other basic info about Discord, here’s a presentation via the Google Play Store:

“Discord is where you can make a home for your communities and friends. Where you can stay close and have fun over text, voice, and video chat. Whether you’re part of a school club, a gaming group, a worldwide art community, or just a handful of friends who want to spend time together, Discord makes it easy to talk every day, and hang out more often.”

The download size for Discord: Talk, Chat & Hang Out 138.7 – Beta is 58.7MB. Feel free to try it out and leave us your opinion in the comment section!