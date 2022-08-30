Google Wallet 2.153.469766798 APK is Up for Grabs

Using the Google Wallet app instead of a physical wallet will probably become the new trend in town pretty soon. Google knows it very well, which is perhaps why it has decided to update its app with the new 2.153.469766798 version.

Google Wallet 2.153.469766798 can be found in the APK form once you head over to APKMirror. The update is available at no cost and with no headaches included in the offer. There’s a single download version available there, one that comes in the form of a simple APK file. You won’t have to worry about compatibility issues as well, considering that the update will work on all devices that run on at least Android 5.

There’s no change log available, but we can safely assume that updating the app with the 2.153.469766798 version won’t be in vain.

The download size is only 16.75MB, but in this case, size really doesn’t matter! An update can be extremely small and at the same time, grant some very nice improvements for an app.

The Google Play Store describes the Google Wallet app as follows:

“Google Wallet gives you fast, secure access to your everyday essentials. Tap to pay everywhere Google Pay is accepted, board a flight, go to a movie, and more – all with just your phone. Keep everything protected in one place, no matter where you go.”

Google Wallet allows you to store ID cards, car keys, credit cards, loyalty cards, gift cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, vaccine cards, etc. Google also says that the app is super secure, so who are we to contradict them?