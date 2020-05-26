Opera Browser with Free VPN 58.2.2878.53403 Update – Start Page Improvements and Much More

Getting a premium VPN service is one of the best things that you can do if you enjoy surfing the web on your smartphone. This service is going to make sure that your data is kept safe at all times and that no third-party entity, not even your ISP, can track your internet history. On the downside of things, VPN services are not free. Here is where Opera Browser comes in and saves the day.

Opera Browser is a fast mobile browser and what makes it stand out when compared to similar apps is the fact that it is bundled with a plethora of useful features. The bundle contains a VPN service that is available for free. To make things even better, Opera Browser is updated regularly with improvements.

Opera Browser with Free VPN 58.2.2878.53403 Update

Do you enjoy using Opera Browser on your Android-powered smartphone? If that is the case, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update that sports the 58.2.2878.53403 version number is now available to download.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers who are in charge of Opera Browser, the new update introduces improvements to the start page, form components and it also changes site-notifications. Therefore, the mobile browser is going to do a much better job of saving data.

Top Features

● Block ads for faster browsing:

Opera’s native ad blocker effectively helps you get rid of intrusive ads and loads your pages faster to streamline your browsing experience. Now, we have added the option to eliminate a vast majority of annoying cookie and privacy dialogs.

● Free, unlimited and built-in VPN:

Improve your privacy and security with our built-in and free VPN. Turn on Opera VPN in private mode and your IP address will be replaced with a virtual one to help you avoid unintended location and identification information sharing.

● Personalized news feed:

Powered by our smartest AI news engine, the rebooted news feed allows you to swipe through a selection of personalized news channels within the browser, subscribe to your favorite topics, and save stories to read later. Catch up on AI-curated news specially tailored for your interests.

● Night mode:

Opera’s night mode provides you adjustable lighting options to get the most comfortable reading experience in the dark and the least eye strain. Night mode is easily accessible from the main menu.

● Manage passwords and autofill credit cards:

Opt in for automatic saving of passwords site by site and safely autofill your payment information for online shopping.

● Private browsing:

Use private tabs to go incognito anywhere on the Internet without leaving a trace on your device. Easily switch between private and normal browsing in the tab gallery.

● Read comfortably on any screen:

The Opera browser includes a text size setting which helps you adapt pages according to your reading preferences. More importantly, it works perfectly together with our automatic text wrap feature for an unparalleled reading experience.

● Manage downloads easily:

Our new download manager makes downloading files easier and faster than ever! You can easily sort and share each downloaded item, delete them from your phone or remove them from your list of downloads with a quick swipe to the right or left side. We even support background downloading when you have a download running but need to open another application!

● Home screen shortcuts:

Available on Android versions 7.1 or later, Opera offers fast access from the home screen to search, open a new private tab or scan QR codes. To create your own home screen shortcut, long tap on the Opera icon in your device’s home screen and tap your desired function.

Other highlights

● Browser startup options:

Everyone is individual, so we let you choose whether to always open the browser with a new tab or to continue browsing where you left off, and to choose to close or preserve your open tabs when you exit the browser.

● Sync your Opera devices:

Give yourself access to all your bookmarks, Speed Dial shortcuts and open tabs from your other devices with Opera. Opera on Android can now easily sync with the Opera browser for computers.

● Add to home screen:

Add any website directly to your device’s home screen to access it even faster. Sites like Facebook can even send you push notifications, just like the app.