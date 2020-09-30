Hearthstone 18.4.60352 Update for Android – New Cards, Events, Heroes and More!

We have some amazing news to share with Hearthstone fans who love playing the game on their Android-powered smartphone. The major 18.4.60352 update is now available to download on Android and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about the new features, buffs, and nerfs that the update introduces.

Hearthstone 18.4.60352 Update

New Battlegrounds Heroes

Ragnaros the Firelord

DIE, INSECTS! [Passive] After you kill 20 enemy minions, get Sulfuras.

Sulfuras [Passive] At the end of your turn, give your left and right-most minions +4/+4.



Chenvaala

Avalanche [Passive] After you play 3 Elementals, reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (2).



Rakanishu

Tavern Lighting [Cost 2] Give a random friendly minion stats equal to your Tavern Tier.



Al’Akir the Windlord

Swatting Insects [Passive] Start of Combat: Give your left-most minion Windfury, Divine Shield, and Taunt.



Starting September 28, the price of the Tavern Pass will be reduced for the remainder of the Scholomance Academy expansion cycle! Players with the Tavern Pass will have early access to these new Heroes before they are formally released on October 13.

New Battlegrounds Minions

Elementals will always be available in the minion pool until they join the rest of the shifting minion pool in a future update.

Sellemental

[Tier 1, Elemental] 2 Attack, 2 Health When you sell this, add a 2/2 Elemental to your hand.



Party Elemental

[Tier 2, Elemental] 2 Attack, 2 Health After you play an Elemental, give another friendly Elemental +1/+1.



Molten Rock

[Tier 2, Elemental] 2 Attack, 3 Health Taunt. After you play an Elemental, gain +1 Health.



Stasis Elemental

[Tier 3, Elemental] 4 Attack, 4 Health Battlecry: Add another random elemental to Bob’s Tavern and freeze it.



Arcane Assistant

[Tier 3, Elemental] 3 Attack, 2 Health Battlecry: Give your other Elementals +1/+1.



Crackling Cyclone

[Tier 3, Elemental] 4 Attack, 1 Health Divine Shield. Windfury.



Whirlwind Tempest

[Tier 4, Elemental] 6 Attack, 6 Health Your minions with Windfury have Mega-Windfury.



Wildfire Elemental

[Tier 4, Elemental] 7 Attack, 3 Health After this attacks and kills a minion, deal excess damage to a random adjacent minion.



Deadly Spore

[Tier 4] 1 Attack, 1 Health Poisonous.



Majordomo Executus

[Tier 4] 6 Attack, 3 Health At the end of your turn, give your left-most minion +1 / +1 for each Elemental you played this turn.



Nomi, Kitchen Nightmare

[Tier 5] 4 Attack, 4 Health After you play an Elemental, Elementals in Bob’s Tavern have +1/+1 for the rest of the game.



Lil’ Rag

[Tier 5, Elemental] 4 Attack, 4 Health After you play an Elemental, give a random friendly minion stats equal to the Elementals tavern tier.



Tavern Tempest

[Tier 5, Elemental] 4 Attack, 4 Health Battlecry: Add another random Elemental to your hand.



Lieutenant Garr

[Tier 6, Elemental] 8 Attack, 1 Health Taunt. After you play an Elemental, gain +1 Health for each Elemental you have.



Gentle Djinni

[Tier 6, Elemental] 6 Attack, 8 Health Taunt. Deathrattle: Summon another random Elemental and add a copy of it to your hand.



Battlegrounds Ratings Update

External Battlegrounds ratings will be reset for all players and a new progression system will be introduced. The new system is similar to the progression system players are familiar with from our constructed Ranked mode.

Players will see their rating reset to 0, and all new players will start with 0 rating. With every Top 4 placement, players will gain rating—up to 300 per win. A player’s rating will never go below 0, and they cannot lose rating until they’ve climbed above 2000.

Here are the nuts and bolts of how the new system works:

Between 2000 and 6000 rating, every 500 rating (2500, 3000, etc.) will act as a new rating floor where you cannot lose rating.

Below 6500 rating, players will earn a small bonus to their rating gains at the end of each match, which will in turn make for a faster climb.

Rating losses will remain consistent.

Matchmaking will now be done based on the player’s invisible internal rating, which we’ve been tracking since Battlegrounds launched. Internal ratings for players will not be reset and will not be affected by the above modifications to external ratings. When your external rating is lower than your internal rating, you will gain rating faster. Read more about the ratings update in our Dev Insights blog!

Please note that your rating will not visibly reset until you’ve played at least one Battlegrounds game!

Card Balance Updates

Tortollan Pilgrim

Old: Battlecry: Discover a copy of a spell in your deck and cast it with random targets. → New: Battlecry: Discover a spell in your deck and cast it with random targets.

Guardian Animals

Old: [Cost 7] → New: [Cost 8]

Bug Fixes & Game Improvements

Fixed a Battlegrounds bug where Micro Mummy would cause a crash when tripled. Micro Mummy has returned to the Battlegrounds minion pool.

Collection manager pages can now be scrolled with a mouse wheel on Mac and PC.

Galakrond will no longer lose its partially invoked status when being shuffled back into your deck from hand.

The mana reduction from Nature Studies is now cleared if the spell is countered.

Golden Sightless Watcher’s history tile now correctly shows the gold/non-gold status of the discover options, rather than forcing them to all be gold.

Mystical Mirage now restores your original hand correctly at the end of the turn when double cast from cards like Electra Stormsurge.

Dual-Class Arena

We’re giving all players one free Arena ticket to celebrate the return of Dual-Class Arena! When you start an Arena run during the Masquerade Ball event, you’ll choose a Hero before choosing a Hero Power from a different class. Card offerings will feature cards from BOTH classes, in addition to neutral cards!

October 7 – Masquerade Ball Tavern Brawl

Grab a costume, it’s time to dance! When you play a minion in this Tavern Brawl, it transforms into a minion that costs (2) more. When that minion dies, the original minion is revealed and re-joins the fight!

October 13 – Hearthstone Book of Heroes: Rexxar

Journey with Rexxar in the next installment of Hearthstone Book of Heroes and find true heroism in the heart of the wild! Defeating all 8 bosses in this linear adventure will reward 1 Hunter Pack, containing only Hunter cards from Standard!

October 14 – Boss Battle Royale 3 Tavern Brawl

Dress up as big bad bosses from past battles and crash the party! The Boss Battle Royale 3 Tavern Brawl features 10 playable bosses, each sporting a unique Hero Power.

Playable bosses:

Dr. Boom

Mother Sharaz

White King

Cenarius

Baduu Prime

Kriziki the Winged

Lich Baz’hial

Rotwing

Hagatha the Vengeful

Illidan Stormrage

Starting September 29, players can complete a chain of Legendary Quests to earn a total of 9 card packs! Quests will be initially available on the following dates:

September 29, 10:00 AM PT: Play Dual-Class Arena to earn 1 Scholomance Academy pack, 1 Ashes of Outland pack, and 1 Year of the Dragon pack.

October 6, 10:00 AM PT: Play 50 cards in any mode to earn 1 Scholomance Academy pack, 1 Decent of Dragons pack, and 1 Year of the Dragon pack.

October 13, 10:00 AM PT: Defeat Leoroxx in Hearthstone Book of Heroes: Rexxar to earn 1 Scholomance Academy pack, 1 Saviors of Uldum pack, and 1 Year of the Dragon pack.

Complete a Secret Quest

After a thorough examination of garments in our lost and found cupboard, Transfer Student has embarked on a laborious journey to find the perfect costume for the Masquerade Ball! We’ve identified an itinerary in the dormitory that outlines an intention to visit Dalaran, Uldum, Dragonblight, and the Black Temple. Scribbled on the back is mention of playing Rexxar’s tale in Hearthstone Book of Heroes, and at least one match in both Battlegrounds and Arena.

Retrace their steps and you’ll be rewarded with two golden copies of Transfer Student! Good luck!