PlayStation Plus Free Games for October are Amazing!

The new free games for PlayStation Plus have been announced and it looks like October is going to be a fun month for PlayStation fans. The biggest games that PlayStation Plus subscribers are going to access starting October 6 are Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr. These are both amazing games that all PlayStation Plus subscribers should try out.

Need for Speed: Payback

The game that stands out the most is Need for Speed: Payback. This is one of the most advanced racing games available for PlayStation and it provides players with access to a plethora of exotic, muscle, and classic cars that they can tune-up in order to boost their performances. That’s not all. There are hundreds of fun activities in the game starting with heists, police chases, and ending with the classic online races.

Vampyr

If you love RPG titles, then you are going to have a blast with Vampyr. The game is developed by Dontnod Entertainment and it is set in 1918 London. Players get the chance to step into the shoes of a doctor turned vampire and they need to use their supernatural abilities to fight the forces of evil, and of man. The RPG elements are heavy in Vampyr because players need to make tough decisions that impact the story.

Final Words

Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr are two great games that PlayStation Plus subscribers are going to love. We have to give praise to Sony for always coming up with new and innovative ways to improve the PlayStation gameplay experience. We also want to mention that the games will be made available to download for free starting October 6 and they will be made unavailable on November 2.