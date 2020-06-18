Honor X10 Pro Gets Leaked with Octa-Core CPU and 40MP Main Camera

Even though there are many Chinese smartphone manufacturers that are launching affordable high-end smartphones, there is no one doing it like Huawei. The reason why we are saying that is because this Chinese tech giant stands out from all the others with the constant stream of smartphones that it launches every month. The great thing about Huawei’s smartphones is that they are all priced competitively and that they provide outstanding performances. In fact, a new smartphone called Honor X10 Pro is scheduled to launch during the upcoming weeks.

Honor X10 Pro Gets Leaked

Despite Huawei’s best efforts to keep all details about Honor X10 Pro hidden until the launch date, we got lucky and the smartphone was spotted in a TENNA report. This means two things. First off, the TENAA report is showing us that Huawei is trying to get Honor X10 Pro certified to launch in the upcoming future. Secondly, the TENNA report is revealing all the key hardware specs that the upcoming smartphone will offer on launch day.

Powerful Specs

According to the TENNA report, Honor X10 Pro is going to ship with a display that measures in at 6.53-inches. The display uses next-gen OLED technology to provide a pixel resolution of 2,400 x 1,800. If this isn’t impressive enough, then you should know that Honor X10 Pro is powered by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.58GHz. To make things even better, the processor is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM.

The Camera

Smartphones are becoming more and more camera-centric and therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that Honor X10 Pro will ship with a 32MP selfie shooter and a 40MP main camera that is located on the rear side. In addition, the smartphone is going to be fueled by a 3,900 mAh battery.