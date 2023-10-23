Horimiya Season 2 Release Date: What Fans Need to Know

The Current Status: A Rollercoaster of Emotions

If you were captivated by the heartfelt romance between Hori and Miyamura in Horimiya’s first season, you’re not alone. The anime left us on a high note, with both characters confessing their feelings and graduating from high school. But here’s the kicker: CloverWorks hasn’t renewed the series for a second season. So, if you’re eagerly waiting for Horimiya Season 2, you might need to temper your expectations.

Release Date: A Glimmer of Hope

While a second season hasn’t been officially confirmed, there’s a silver lining. A new tie-in anime, titled “Horimiya: The Missing Pieces,” is set to release in July 2023. This isn’t a sequel but will include scenes from the manga that were omitted in the original anime. So, while it’s not the continuation we were hoping for, it’s something to keep the fandom buzzing.



: No official release date for Season 2 Bright Spot: New tie-in anime coming in July 2023

What Could Season 2 Be About?

Here’s where things get interesting. The Horimiya manga wrapped up its storyline in 13 episodes, covering the last chapter where Hori and Miyamura graduate. But did you know that the manga only represents about 20% of the original webcomic by Hero? That’s right! The webcomic goes on to show Hori and Miyamura getting married and even having a son named Kyouhei. So, if the anime does make a comeback, it could very well adapt these later stages directly from the webcomic.

Who’s Behind the Animation?

CloverWorks, the studio known for hits like “Spy x Family” and “My Dress-Up Darling,” is the likely candidate to animate Horimiya Season 2. Their work on the first season was visually stunning and perfectly aligned with the anime’s tone. So, if the project lands in their lap again, it’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Where Can You Watch It?

When it comes to streaming, the first season was initially hard to find but later became widely available. If Season 2 ever sees the light of day, you can expect to find it on platforms like Funimation, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and even Netflix.

Patience is a Virtue

In summary, while the future of Horimiya Season 2 remains uncertain, there’s enough material in the original webcomic for a potential continuation. But given the complexities involved in adapting a webcomic into an anime, fans may need to exercise a bit of patience. After all, good things come to those who wait.