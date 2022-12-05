How to Activate the Free VPN on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Back in October, Google launched its new flagship lineup of smartphones: the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices. Both phones come equipped with the new Google Tensor G2 chipset. In Geekbench 5, the chipset scores about 1054 single-core points and 3212 points for the multi-core score. Those numbers are not too far from how much Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scores, meaning the most powerful chipset from Qualcomm.

Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones also come equipped with free VPN software that lasts for five years. However, users had to wait two months after the launch of the new phones to have the service enabled. Since that time has now passed, it’s now time to find out how to activate the free VPN!

Activate the free VPN via Google One

You need to use the Google One app to activate the free VPN software offered by Google for its newest Pixel phones. Google One is an app usually destined for cloud storage, but it can be used for other purposes as well.

If the Google One app is not already installed on your phone, feel free to grab it from the Google Play Store. Even though the app is available at no cost, you must keep in mind that it contains in-app purchases.

Once you have Google One installed on your smartphone, you must follow these simple steps:

Start the Google One app. Select the Benefits tab. Find the option of VPN protection for multiple devices. Select to view details. Turn on the VPN toggle. Enjoy!

When and if you need to turn off the VPN, you can do it from the Google One app as well. Simply follow the same steps mentioned above, but once you go to the VPN toggle, you’ll need to turn it off.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – lots of RAM memory

Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature a lot of RAM memory, perhaps too much, although it seems normal for flagships released in 2022. While the standard Pixel 7 model reaches 8GB of RAM, the Pro version has between 8GB and 12 GB.

The displays of the two phones are also pretty impressive. The Pixel 7 comes with an AMOLED display of 6.3 inches and 90Hz, while the Pro version features an LTPO AMOLED display of 6.7 inches and 120Hz for the refresh rate.

The batteries of the two new Pixel phones are also worth mentioning. While the standard Pixel 7 phone features a 4355mAh battery, the Pro variant has a 5,000mAh battery.

Why it’s important to have a VPN

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) will allow the user to surf the web secured and encrypted. In other words, you can use the web undetected, which is ideal for those situations when you don’t want your parents to find out that you’ve been watching some nasty video content on specific websites, for instance. VPNs also allow you to avoid other restrictions that web pages try to impose.

If you’re traveling somewhere, on the other hand, and you have no other option but to use a public WiFi network at a restaurant or hotel to do your job or respond to urgent emails, it’s highly recommended to use a VPN. Using that public WiFi anonymously is practically a ‘must’ since you don’t know pretty much anything about it. Otherwise, hackers might steal your data.

Strong VPNs are usually not available for free, which means that Google’s idea to implement one for its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones cannot be otherwise but welcoming. The Mountain View-based tech giant is proving that access to a good VPN doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive. However, buying a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7Pro will indeed take a toll on your bank account, as such devices cost around $448 and $739, respectively.