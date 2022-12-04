Xiaomi Redmi 11A Will Have 3 Variants And A 50 MP Camera

The Redmi 11A has surfaced once more, this time in the form of a model that is designed for audiences all over the world. The Xiaomi Redmi 11A, in both its Chinese and Indian guises, has already been seen in the regulatory databases of several countries, and it will soon be available with a 50 MP camera.

There have been a few weeks since TENAA disclosed details regarding the Redmi 11A, which is another impending inexpensive smartphone manufactured by Xiaomi. Because the smartphone was also listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), it appeared as though Xiaomi had planned to release it in other countries, although not necessarily all over the world. However, a new entry in the IMDA database reveals that there will also be a model for the entire world, in addition to models tailored specifically to India and China.

In a nutshell, these model numbers highlight the fact that Xiaomi has developed three distinct iterations of the same core smartphone. Although the IMDA has not confirmed where Xiaomi intends to sell the worldwide version of the Redmi 11A, the device’s predecessor was accessible in a variety of regions in addition to Singapore. As a consequence of this, it appears likely that Xiaomi will utilize the same release approach with the subsequent model.

According to documentation submitted for earlier certifications, all of the Redmi 11A models will debut with a 6.7-inch IPS display; however, this display will only support 720p resolution (1,650 x 720). In addition, the mobile device will be equipped with as much as 256 GB of storage space, up to 8 GB of RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery that is compatible with 10 W rapid charging. A primary camera with a resolution of 50 megapixels should also be included, in addition to a front-facing camera with a resolution of 5 megapixels. Regrettably, very little is known about the system-on-chip (SoC) that drives the Redmi 11A, other than the fact that each of its CPU cores will run at a maximum of 2 GHz.